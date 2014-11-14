BRUSSELS Nov 14 Nationalised Franco-Belgian financial group Dexia further narrowed its underlying net loss in the third quarter as its costs of funding declined.

The bank, 94 percent owned by the Belgian and French states, suffered an overall third-quarter net loss of 166 million euros ($206.3 million) due to a mark-down of the valuation of derivatives it holds.

It added that its net result from recurring items was a negative 42 million euros, an improvement from the negative 90 million euros of the second quarter and minus 145 million euros of a year earlier.

Dexia has forceast that it expects a full-year recurrent loss of around 440 million euros. It made an overall net loss in 2013 of 1.08 billion euros, of which the recurrent amount was 669 million euros.

The group, once the world's largest municipal lender, is no more than a penny stock investment, but its results matter because France, Belgium and, to a lesser extent, Luxembourg are guaranteeing its borrowings of about 75 billion euros.

The states, which have already pumped in billions of euros, are threatened with Dexia losses that could jack up their debt and derail their efforts to rein in their budget deficits.

Dexia has been stripped of all its activities, including public sector lending and retail banking, after it failed to recover from the 2007-2008 credit crunch that deprived it of access to short-term money to fund largely long-term loans.

Now essentially a portfolio of loans and bonds in run-off, it has benefited from a sharp reduction in the fee it has had to pay for government guarantees to 5 basis points per year from an average 85 basis points in 2012.

Its payment of state guarantee fees fell to 9 million euros in the third quarter from 13 million in the second and 32 million in the July-Sept period of 2013. (1 US dollar = 0.8045 euro) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)