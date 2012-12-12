BRUSSELS Dec 12 Franco-Belgian group Dexia
said on Wednesday it agreed the sale of its asset
management business, a move that marks the near completion of
its dismantling following its virtual collapse in the wake of
the financial crisis.
Dexia said it had signed an agreement to sell Dexia Asset
Management to GCS Capital for 380 million euros ($496 million)
and that it expected to complete the deal in the first three
months of next year.
Dexia had expanded to become the world's biggest lender to
local authorities before its access to credit dried up and it
had to be bailed out by France and Belgium.
The bank, whose near failure represented one of Europe's
biggest financial crises following the Lehman Brothers collapse,
has already sold various businesses, including its Belgian
retail arm, its Luxembourg-based unit and its Turkish
subsidiary, to meet regulatory conditions on the state aid it
has received.
Stripped of most of its businesses, Dexia faces a future as
a rump holding company of bonds and loans in "run-off,", or not
attracting new business, still underpinned by state guarantees
to support its funding.
($1 = 0.7669 euros)
(Reporting by John O'Donnell; Editing by Dan Grebler)