March 29 Shunfa Hengye Corp: * Says it will pay 1 yuan per 10 shares as 2016 dividend Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/VTQ4cF Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BRUSSELS, June 5 Franco-Belgian bank Dexia said on Wednesday it was in talks to sell the health insurance brokerage division of its French municipal funding unit Dexia Credit Local to Societe Hospitaliere d'Assurances Mutuelles, a health insurer.
Societe Hospitaliere d'Assurances Mutuelles is leading a consortium including public sector mutual insurers which aims to agree on the terms of the acquisition of the unit, named Sofaxis, in the coming weeks. (Reporting By Ben Deighton, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
* Japan asset manager, Spring Investment Co., Ltd (Spring), has disposed of shareholding in Sekisui House Si Asset Management
SEOUL, March 29 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL March 29 -53.5 -33.5 36.3 ^March 28 20.7 -81.8 1.9 March 27 36.4 -104.7 16.7 March 2