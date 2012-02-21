(Changes word bonds to bond in first line)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Feb 21 (IFR) - Holders of a junior-ranking Dexia bond are escaping the rough treatment meted out to bondholders of low-ranking Irish bank notes after Dexia Bank Belgium announced it would buy back a deeply subordinated issue at 25% of par.

While the tender price set by Dexia Banque Belgium may appear less generous than what other European banks have recently offered for their subordinated debt, it is more generous than what subordinated debt holders of Irish bank paper were offered in 2010/2011.

The 25% offered by Dexia Banque Belgium represents a 10-point premium versus where the bonds were trading last Friday. The offer, handled by UBS, expires on February 28.

"The 10-point premium is probably the key here and, although the price is low, the premium means it is similar to other recent offers by banks - and the bonds had traded even lower in the past couple of months," said Simon Adamson, banks analyst at CreditSights.

Dexia was bailed out by French, Belgium and Luxembourg taxpayers at huge expense at the end of 2011. The governments agreed to provide EUR90bn of guarantees to enable the remaining entities to fund their businesses.

After pouring EUR64bn of state funds into nationalising large swathes of the banking sector, Dublin came under political pressure to ensure creditors shared the pain, and forced losses of around 90% on junior debt holders at most of its lenders.

The sting in the tail of the liability management exercises embarked upon was the inclusion of so-called sweep-up clauses that allowed, upon a certain level of acceptance reached, banks to buy back bonds not tendered for a token amount.

Bondholders were left with little choice but to participate.

Adamson went on to say that: "Given its circumstances, I would have thought that Dexia Bank Belgium, and the Dexia Group, are obvious candidates for LMEs. I haven't seen any mention of sweep-up clauses etc, so it looks like a straightforward buyback offer."

Analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch echoed this view.

"Considering full ownership by the Belgian state of Dexia Banque Belgium, there was the possibility of coercive liability management (similar to what we have seen at some of the Irish banks), in our view," they wrote.

The lack of sweep-up clauses and the premium offer means this is a voluntary tender offer. The lack of coercion also might provide a fillip for subordinated bondholders in other European banks, who might expect similar treatment.

Dexia Banque Belgium is targeting a 4.892% EUR500m perpetual non-call 2016 hybrid Tier 1 issue, which was issued out of Dexia Funding Luxembourg.

"25% is a very decent bid and gives you a price you hadn't seen since September," said a source familiar with the deal.

"The fact that these bonds have traded as low as 10 cents tells you that bondholders have been scared out of their minds. For anyone that doesn't accept and chooses to get left behind: good luck to them."

Fitch downgraded Dexia Banque Belgium's subordinated debt by four notches from A in November last year, citing heightened risk that a debt restructuring could be imposed.

"Fitch would consider a potential debt restructuring that would result in losses for subordinated bondholders as a "distressed debt exchange"," the agency said at the time. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Additional reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Alex Chambers, Philip Wright)