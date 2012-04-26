By Simon Meads and Victoria Howley
LONDON, April 26 Buyout firms are vying with
Australian group Macquarie for Franco-Belgian bank
Dexia's $1 billion asset management arm, people
familiar with the situation said on Thursday.
State-supported Dexia is carving up its operations following
a massive loss in 2011.
Private equity groups Advent International, Bain, CVC
, Permira and Warburg Pincus were
among those which made offers for Dexia Asset Management, three
people told Reuters.
Bidders are waiting to hear whether they have been taken
into the second stage of the sale which, according to one
person, could see the business fetch up to 750 million euros
($988 million).
The private equity groups and Australian bank and asset
manager Macquarie declined to comment.
Dexia, which also declined to comment, has been disposing of
non-core operations to shore up its capital position.
It recently agreed the sales of its half of RBC Dexia
Investor Services to its partner Royal Bank of Canada
and Banque International a Luxembourg to Qatari
investment group Precision Capital.
Despite its embattled position, booking a 11.6 billion euros
loss for 2011 and saying it risked going out of business, Dexia
has been unwilling to engage in a fire sale.
It rebuffed an offer from Qatar National Bank for
its Turkish unit Denizbank, for which it hopes to
pull in up to $6 billion.
Dexia Asset Management, which has centres in Brussels,
Luxembourg, Paris and Sydney, presents itself as a specialist in
responsible investment, offering 20 funds based on sustainable
and responsible investment principles.
It ended 2011 with 78 billion euros assets under management,
generating 54 million euros pretax income.
Private equity firms have long been attracted to asset
management, drawn by its regular fee income and relatively low
overheads.
However, in competitive sales processes as banks jettison
non-core divisions, they have been regularly been beaten by
rival asset managers who have the firepower to pay more and can
make savings thanks to synergies with existing businesses.
Dexia chief executive Pierre Mariani flagged the start of
the sale of the asset management arm in January, saying it had
received more than 30 expressions on interest.
The planned asset sales were first announced in October as
part of a bailout plan to see Dexia broken up and control of its
local-government lending arm merged into a new structure with
French state-backed investors.