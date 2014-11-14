Nov 14 Dexia SA
* Recurrent net income at EUR -42 million, driven by the
reduction of the group's funding cost over the quarter
* Total capital ratio at 17.3%: heavily weighted asset
disposals offsetting the loss for the quarter
* Over the third quarter of 2014, the Dexia group posted a
net loss of EUR -166 million, including EUR -42 million
* Income from commercial portfolios was stable compared
with the previous quarter, at EUR 177 million
* Anticipating significant funding redemptions at the end of
2014 and the beginning of 2015
* The third quarter saw a slowdown of the European Economy,
particularly in Germany
* Total capital and common equity tier 1 solvency ratios of
17.3% and 16.6% respectively for Dexia SA at the end of
September 2014
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1qH9SKg)
Further company coverage: