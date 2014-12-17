Dec 17 Dexia SA :

* Dexia denies any discussions at this stage with bank of Jerusalem on sale of Dexia Israel

* Dexia does not intend to further comment on Bank Of Jerusalem's unsolicited approach to Dexia Israel, nor on market rumours that relate to those developments

* Committed itself to carry out orderly and competitive sale of stake in Dexia Israel with a view to maximalise value of dexia israel for all stakeholders