Jan 5 Dexion Capital Plc, an alternative
investment bank, appointed Magnus Spence head of asset
management.
Spence will be responsible for expanding the company's range
of real asset and alternative credit fund offerings, Dexion
Capital said in a statement.
Spence has more than 20 years of asset management experience
and has worked at Mercury Asset Management/Merrill Lynch
Investment Managers.
In 2002, Spence co-founded Dalton Strategic Partnership LLP,
an investment management firm with about $2 billion of assets
under management, Dexion said.
(Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)