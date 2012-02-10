BRUSSELS Feb 10 Dexia said on Friday it plans to sell its Dexia Municipal Agency division to a new company which will be part owned by the French government for 380 million euros ($501.18 million).

It said the deal will mean a loss of about 1 billion euros for the Dexia group, and will cut its liquidity requirement by 12 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by Christian Plumb)