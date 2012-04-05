SYDNEY, April 5 Blackstone has agreed to
buy 69 warehouses in the United States valued at around A$800
million ($820.4 million) from Australia's Dexus Property Group
, Bloomberg reported on Thursday citing a person with
knowledge of the deal.
The properties cover a total area of 16 million sq feet (1.5
million sq metres) and are located throughout the U.S. southern,
mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions, the report said.
Private equity firm Blackstone owns more than 45 million sq
feet of industrial real estate through a Chicago-based company
called IndCor Properties Inc, it said.
Dexus said on Wednesday it was in exclusive talks with an
unnamed buyer for sale of the properties as it focuses on its
properties in the U.S. west coast.
Dexus valued its U.S. industrial assets at $1.3 billion with
properties in the c entre and east coast of the United States
making up 49 percent of the value, it said in its annual review
in September.
A Dexus spokesman in Sydney said the company did not have
any further comment beyond its statement.