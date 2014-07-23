BRIEF-Shanghai Guosheng(Group) Assets buys 5.7 pct stake in Shanghai Chinafortune
* Says Shanghai Guosheng(Group) Assets has acquired 5.7 percent stake in the company, raising its stake in the company to 5.7 percent from 0 percent
DUBAI, July 23 Dubai-based property developer Deyaar said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit more than doubled, buoyed by the launch of its hotel apartment project.
Deyaar made a quarterly consolidated net profit of 62.5 million dirhams ($17 million) compared with 27.3 million dirhams in the corresponding period in 2013.
SICO Bahrain had estimated the company would make a first-quarter profit of 36.5 million dirhams.
In April, the developer launched sales of hotel apartments at its project "The Atria" in the Business Bay area, which neighbours the emirate's most popular area of Downtown Dubai, housing the world's largest tower Burj Khalifa.
($1 = 3.6728 United Arab Emirates Dirhams) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Taiwanese Banks' SME Exposures https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/896401 TAIPEI/HONG KONG, April 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings forecasts in its latest Special Report that Taiwanese banks' SME exposures will rise further, in light of their higher yields and the increasing importance of SMEs' contributions to the economy. Such exposure has the potential to heighten the risk profile of Taiwanese banks if they de