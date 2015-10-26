DUBAI Oct 26 Dubai's Deyaar Development reported a 37.7 percent slump in third-quarter net profit on Monday.

Deyaar, one of the companies worst hit by Dubai's property market collapse in 2009-2011, made a quarterly profit of 48.9 million dirhams ($13.3 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, according to Reuters calculations.

That compares with a profit of 78.5 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2014.

Deyaar did not provide a quarterly breakdown.

SICO Bahrain had forecast the developer would make a quarterly net profit of 5.7 million dirhams.

Deyaar said it made 190 million dirhams in the first nine months of 2015, without giving further details. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Pravin Char)