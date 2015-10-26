ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Credits stable; new issues active
HONG KONG, May 11 (IFR) - Asian credits were stable on Thursday in the absence of major events. New issues were active with three issuers marketing new US dollar notes.
DUBAI Oct 26 Dubai's Deyaar Development reported a 37.7 percent slump in third-quarter net profit on Monday.
Deyaar, one of the companies worst hit by Dubai's property market collapse in 2009-2011, made a quarterly profit of 48.9 million dirhams ($13.3 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, according to Reuters calculations.
That compares with a profit of 78.5 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2014.
Deyaar did not provide a quarterly breakdown.
SICO Bahrain had forecast the developer would make a quarterly net profit of 5.7 million dirhams.
Deyaar said it made 190 million dirhams in the first nine months of 2015, without giving further details. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Pravin Char)
