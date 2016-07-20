DUBAI, July 20 Dubai's Deyaar Development
reported a 30.1 percent fall in second-quarter net
profit on Wednesday, according to Reuters calculations.
The company made a profit of 60 million dirhams ($16.34
million)in the three months to June 30, Reuters calculated from
financial statements in the absence of a quarterly breakdown.
This compares with a profit of 85.8 million dirhams in the
corresponding period of 2015.
Deyaar made a net profit of 111 million dirhams in the first
half of the year, it said in a statement which didn't give a
comparative figure. According to Reuters data, Deyaar made 116.6
million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2015.
($1 = 3.6723 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)