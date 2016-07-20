(Updates with figures from earnings' statement)
DUBAI, July 20 Dubai's Deyaar Development
reported a 17.8 percent fall in second-quarter net
profit on Wednesday.
The company made a profit of 60.3 million dirhams ($16.4
million) in the three months to June 30, it said in an earnings'
statement.
This compares with a profit of 73.4 million dirhams in the
corresponding period of 2015.
Deyaar made a net profit of 111.4 million dirhams in the
first half of the year, it said in the statement, down from
131.8 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2015.
($1 = 3.6723 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French and David
Evans)