DUBAI Jan 26 Dubai's Deyaar Development
reported a 14 percent rise in fourth-quarter net
profit on Tuesday.
The company made a profit of 101.5 million dirhams ($27.63
million) in the three months to Dec. 31, Reuters calculated
based on its annual financial statement in lieu of a quarterly
breakdown.
This compares with a profit of 88.8 million dirhams in the
corresponding period of 2014.
An analyst at SICO Bahrain, polled by Reuters, forecast
Deyaar would make a net loss in the quarter of 28.9 million
dirhams.
Deyaar's 2015 net profit was 291.4 million dirhams, up from
281.9 million dirhams in 2014, it said in an emailed statement.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Tom Arnold)