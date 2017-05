Sept 16 Amgen Inc said it will buy Netherlands-based Dezima Pharma B.V. for $300 million in cash and up to $1.25 billion in additional payments.

The deal adds Dezima's lead cholesterol drug, TA-8995, to Amgen's expanding portfolio of treatments for cardiovascular diseases.

