BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
Aug 29 DF Deutsche Forfait AG : * Says has incurred a loss in the amount of half the company's share capital * Loss incurred due to restriction of activities since appearance on sanctions
list of US office of foreign assets control in February. * Says cost reduction measures initiated by the company were insufficient to
offset the loss of income * Says incurred high one-time consulting expenses in conjunction with the ofac
listing * Continues to do everything possible to be removed from sanctions list in
order to restore ability to act as quickly as possible * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year