By James Davey
LONDON, June 15 British retailer DFS Furniture
warned on Thursday that it would not meet profit
expectations for the current year, blaming a dip in demand for
sofas amid customer uncertainty about the economic and political
outlook.
The profit warning knocked as much as a quarter off the
value of the upholstered furniture retailer's shares.
As sofas are seen as a discretionary "big ticket" item the
profit alert adds to evidence that Britons are beginning to
react to an increasingly tight squeeze on their spending power.
They have been hurt by a rise in inflation, caused in large
part by the fall in the value of the pound since last year's
vote to leave the European Union, and by a slowdown in wages
growth.
British retail sales fell more sharply than expected in May,
official data showed on Thursday, while data earlier this week
showed British workers' earnings after inflation shrinking at
the fastest pace since 2014.
DFS said its trading environment had weakened more than it
had anticipated in the last three months, with significant
declines in customer store visits leading to a "material
reduction" in orders.
"We believe these demand effects are market-wide, in line
with industry indicators, and are linked to customer uncertainty
regarding the general election and the uncertain macroeconomic
environment," it said.
Last week's election left Britain without a majority
government and facing prolonged political uncertainty.
The descent into political crisis just days before Brexit
talks begin has sapped confidence among business leaders and
infuriated bosses who were already grappling with the fallout
from the vote to leave the EU.
DFS said it now expected to make core earnings of 82
million-87 million pounds ($106 million-$111 million) for its
year to end-July.
Analysts were previously forecasting 96.1 million pounds,
according to Reuters data, up from the 94.2 million pounds made
in 2015-16.
DFS said it has maintained its investment in the business
and was confident of outperforming the market over the longer
term.
"We believe our expectations for the next financial year
(2017-18) are realistic based on consumer confidence remaining
broadly in line with current levels, given its consequent impact
on upholstery demand," it said.
However, analysts at Jefferies, who cut their recommendation
to "hold" from "buy", said that by next year Britain's Brexit
negotiations with the EU could be weighing even more on consumer
sentiment.
At 1017 GMT shares in DFS were down 53 pence at 199 pence,
valuing the business at 421 million pounds. Prior to the update
the shares had risen 15 percent in 2017.
($1 = 0.7849 pounds)
