Oct 6 British furniture retailer DFS Furniture
Plc said its full-year gross sales rose 7.4 percent to
980.4 million pounds ($1.25 billion) helped by strong
performance of its branded products range.
** Company says total sales in its Exclusive Brand rose 35
percent with brands such as House Beautiful and French
Connection Zinc ranges performing strongly.
** DFS, which calls itself "the sofa experts", says core
earnings for 52 weeks to July. 30 rises 5.8 percent to 94.4
million pounds
** Company proposes a final dividend of 7.5 pence per share,
expects special capital return to shareholders later in 2017.
** Company says gets positive response to partnership with
Great Britain's team for Rio Olympics
($1 = 0.7868 pounds)
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)