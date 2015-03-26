BRIEF-Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw operating profit of 23.5 bln yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw a roughly 30 percent drop in operating profit to 23.5 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei
March 26 Dfs Furniture Holdings Plc
* H1 group adjusted ebitda up 16.5% to £27.6m (2014: £23.7m)
* Group gross sales up 10.5% to £431.2m (2014: £390.1m)
* Confident that dfs will deliver in line with market expectations for current year
* Mastercard Inc says announced a expansion of its long-standing relationship with General Motors