BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
Aug 29 DGA SA :
* Says H1 revenue 5.5 million zlotys versus 7.8 million zlotys year ago
* Says H1 net loss 0.56 million zlotys versus net profit 2.1 million zlotys year ago
* Says H1 operating loss 0.45 million zlotys versus profit 0.97 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year