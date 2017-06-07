STOCKHOLM, June 7 Swedish private equity firm EQT on Wednesday made a cash offer to shareholders of DGC One valuing the telecoms company at 2.3 billion Swedish crowns ($265 million) after announcing it had bought an 85 percent stake in the company.

EQT, which owns Swedish telecom operator IP-Only, offered 250 crowns per share, 59 percent above DGC One's closing price on Monday.

EQT partner Johan Dettel said there were significant opportunities for cooperation between DGC One and IP-Only, which owns fibre infrastructure in Sweden.

"Along with DGC's IT managed services we see significant opportunities for cooperation (with IP-Only)," he said in a statement.

DGC's board recommended that shareholders accept EQT's offer.

DGC shares on Wednesday rose to the 250 crowns offer price.

($1 = 8.6898 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; editing by Jason Neely)