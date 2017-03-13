March 13 Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners said on Monday it would acquire financial technology services provider DH Corp in a deal valuing the Canadian company at C$4.8 billion ($3.6 billion).

Vista offered C$25.50 in cash for each DH Corp share, an 11 percent premium to the stock's Friday close. ($1 = C$1.3442) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)