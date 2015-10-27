BRIEF-Bahrain's Seef Properties Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 2.3 million dinars versus 2.2 million dinars year ago
Oct 27 Canadian financial technology firm D+H Corp urged its investors on Tuesday to not rely on a "misleading" report by a hedge fund, which it said was short selling its shares.
The company's shares jumped nearly 11 percent to C$35.43 in early trading.
Toronto-based D+H said the hedge fund's reports about the company's growth prospects and past performance contained "numerous inaccurate and unsubstantiated statements."
D+H also reported a third-quarter profit of 62 Canadian cents per share, above the average analyst estimate of 60 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Aims to increase assets under management from $3.5 billion to $5-6 billion in 2017 by acquisition in financial services, infrastructure sectors