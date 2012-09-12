SINGAPORE, Sept 12 (Basis Point) - Dhamra Port Co Ltd, owned by engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro, has signed a Rs22bn (US$394m) 15-year financing.

Axis Bank committed Rs13bn, while ICICI Bank and IDBI Bank provided Rs5bn and Rs4bn, respectively.

Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure and refinancing existing debt for the port, which has a deep dry bulk cargo berths at Dhamra in Orissa. (Reporting by Manju Dalal)