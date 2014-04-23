BRIEF-Immersion H1 net result breaks even from loss yr ago
* H1 revenue is 3.5 million euros ($3.8 million) versus 2.9 million euros a year ago
April 23 Dhc Software Co Ltd
* Says signs strategic cooperation agreement with Xinzheng city's government to invest about 500 million yuan ($80.16 million) in smart city project
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/baf78v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2375 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* H1 revenue is 3.5 million euros ($3.8 million) versus 2.9 million euros a year ago
WASHINGTON, April 20 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to reverse a 2016 decision that limits the number of television stations some broadcasters can buy.