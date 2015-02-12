Warren Buffett says he sold a third of stake in IBM - CNBC
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffet has sold about a third of his stake in IBM Corp during the first and second quarter of 2017, CNBC reported.
Feb 12 DHC Software Co Ltd
* Says unit signs framework agreement to invest at least 500 million yuan ($80.08 million) in smart city project in Panjin city, Liaoning province
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zZy0y7
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2440 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
