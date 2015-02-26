BRIEF-Mobile Loyalty Holding appoints Göran Barsby as new chairman of board, as of May 9
* APPOINTS GÖRAN BARSBY AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, AS OF MAY 9
Feb 26 Dhc Software Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2014 net profit up 33.1 percent y/y at 1.03 billion yuan ($164.58 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LKSEY3
($1 = 6.2584 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Says it plans to issue about 50 million new shares of its common stock