DUBAI, March 14 Dubai Holding Commercial
Operations Group (DHCOG) did not buy back any of its £500
million 6 percent 2017 notes from investors as holders demanded
a premium over the price it was willing to buy at, it said in a
bourse filing on Monday.
The unit of Dubai Holding, the investment vehicle of the
emirate's ruler, on Mar. 3 invited holders to tender their notes
for buyback through an auction process, saying it would buy up
to £250 million at a minimum price of 99.00 percent.
However, in the filing on the Nasdaq Dubai exchange, DHCOG
said that while bonds worth £319.55 million were tendered by the
deadline of Mar. 11, almost all the tendered notes demanded
purchase prices that were significantly greater than the minimum
purchase price. As a result, DHCOG decided against repurchasing
any of the bonds.
The bonds, due to mature on Feb. 1, 2017, were trading at a
bid price of 101.050 percent at 0714 GMT, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)