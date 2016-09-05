* Demand for yield and recent market reforms favour public
offerings
By Krishna Merchant
SINGAPORE, Sept 5 (IFR) - India's private-sector borrowers
are lining up public debt offerings in response to strong
investor demand and supportive bond market reforms.
Traditionally, corporate bonds have been sold through
private placements in India, but some large issuers are finding
success via the public route and inspiring others to follow
suit.
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) last
Monday priced the largest bond from India's private sector,
raising 100 billion rupees ($1.5 billion) in a three-tranche
offering, which pulled in bids of 126.45 billion rupees.
The offering drew an overwhelming response across all
investor types in just two days, said Vikas Dawra, managing
director at Yes Securities, a lead manager on the issue.
This success would encourage more companies to plan public
bond issues, bankers said.
Indiabulls Housing Finance aims to raise 70
billion rupees from a public issue of bonds and Srei
Infrastructure Finance is targeting 10 billion rupees
via the same route.
Bankers said non-banking financial companies, such as
Edelweiss and Shriram Transport Finance, could also use the
public route to raise debt as could entities in other sectors.
Public bonds allow issuers to access a wider investor base,
with the potential to raise larger amounts, but issuance costs
are also higher.
"The cost for companies to do a public issue is slightly
higher as they have to pay 1.0 to 1.5 percent fees to the
arrangers, compared to a 10bp-20bp commission when they place
these bonds privately, but it helps diversify the investor base
and improves liquidity in the bonds," said a fixed-income
trader.
The emergence of large public issues comes after the Reserve
Bank of India introduced a rash of regulatory changes last month
to improve liquidity and depth in the corporate bond market and
make businesses less dependent on bank loans for funding.
From the 2017 fiscal year starting in April, major Indian
borrowers will be barred from relying on banks for more than 50
percent of their total funding. As a result, some companies are
looking to build their market profiles early instead of waiting
for the last minute.
"Because of RBI's reforms and successful debuts of large
public issues, regular companies are thinking of issuing bonds
of larger size to the public, in the range of 5 billion--10
billion rupees," said Vikas Jain, senior vice president at AK
Capital.
Chasing higher yields
The DHFL issue was oversubscribed across all investor
categories, including qualified institutional buyers, corporate
and retail.
"At the longer tenors, we saw money pour in from retirement
funds and insurance companies, as well," said Jain.
For retail investors, a three-year was priced at 9.10
percent, a five-year at 9.20 percent and a seven-year at 9.25
percent. The coupon for QIBs and corporates was set at 9.05
percent across all three tenors.
Interest from pension funds was apparent in the secondary
market as the bonds offer higher returns than those of
state-owned Rural Electrification Corporation and Power Finance
Corporate, which yield in the range of 7.3 percent to 7.9
percent.
"With the falling interest rate scenario, it becomes more
difficult for insurers to earn a reasonable yield on
portfolios," said Aneesh Srivastava, chief investment officer at
IDBI Life Insurance.
DHFL's bonds had AAA ratings from Care and Brickwork,
providing comfort to investors, he said.
With bank deposit rates at around 7.0-7.5 percent, retail
investors also found DHFL bonds attractive.
While returns look lucrative, investors must do proper due
diligence and realise that poor liquidity at some tenors might
make it hard to exit their investments, bankers have cautioned.
"There is little liquidity in the long duration bonds in the
secondary market; we need to see how the liquidity pans out,"
said R Sivakumar, head of fixed income at Axis Mutual Fund.
AK Capital Services, Axis Bank, Edelweiss, ICICI Bank, IIFL
Holdings, Indusind Bank, SBI Capital Markets, Trust Capital and
Yes Securities were lead managers on the DHFL issue.
(Reporting by Krishna Merchant; Editing by Vincent Baby and
Daniel Stanton)