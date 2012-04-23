Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) has once again walked out of the negotiations to buy Milestone Capital Advisors Ltd, one of the largest homegrown alternate assets management firms, according to a source privy to the development.

In March this year, Milestone Capital had re-entered negotiations with DHFL for a sell-off, eyeing a deal worth Rs 200-220 crore.

"DHFL had gone through the due diligence process but the transaction is not happening due to differences over valuation. In fact, DHFL is not looking at buying others' assets anymore and will focus on its own fundraising," the executive told VCCircle on condition of anonymity.

DHFL's fund management arm ArthVeda Fund Management is in the process of raising its second real estate fund called ArthVeda Star Fund, which will target investments in mid-income housing projects across the country. The fund aims to make its first close within a month at Rs 100-140 crore. ArthVeda has already invested in 13 real estate projects across Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Cochin and other cities, with an asset allocation of nearly Rs 93 crore from its first fund.

When contacted, the DHFL spokesperson declined to comment while the Milestone Capital spokesperson said in an e-mail response, "We can only say that the process is on and we are still evaluating multiple bids and do not have any formal announcement to make at this point in time. We would not like to make any comment on questions relating to any specific bidder."

At Rs 220 crore, the deal would translate into a valuation of around 4-5 per cent of the total assets under management (AUM) as per VCCircle estimates. In contrast, IL&FS Investment Managers, the largest domestic PE firm listed on the bourses, has a market cap of around $110 million, translating into a valuation of 3.5 per cent of AUM.

After its founder Ved Prakash Arya died in a freak accident last August, the Milestone Capital board has been looking to find a buyer for the business. Standard Chartered is advising the management for the sale.

Earlier, Milestone Capital was in talks with the UK-based asset management firm Ashmore Investment Managers for a potential deal which did not fructify.

Milestone has a little less than $1 billion in AUM, with around half-a-dozen funds, including a few under separate joint ventures with IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd and financial services group Religare. These funds are both for real estate investments as well as general PE investments.

