PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 27
June 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
OSLO, June 26 Oslo-listed oil tanker firm Frontline is no longer pursuing an acquisition of New York-listed competitor DHT Holdings and is not working on any other acquisitions either, Frontline's CEO told Reuters on Monday.
"We will not spend time pursuing the DHT track," Robert Hvide Macleod said in a written comment.
"With our present opportunities for creating value through fleet renewal, we're not currently pursuing any other acquisitions either," he added. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Alister Doyle)
