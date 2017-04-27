(Adds DHT comment)
OSLO, April 27 John Fredriksen's Frontline
is switching its legal battle for control of tanker
operator DHT Holdings from New York to the tiny Marshall
Islands after making a fifth offer for the company this week.
Frontline, controlled by Norwegian billionaire Fredriksen
and owner of a 14.5 percent stake in DHT, has over the past year
tried to acquire all of DHT's shares to forge the world's
largest shipping tanker company.
On Tuesday it made another all-share offer -- 0.8 of a
Frontline share for each DHT share -- and set a 24-hour deadline
for DHT to respond to the $500 million offer.
DHT did not reply to Frontline's offer within the imposed
deadline and on Thursday Frontline filed a complaint in the
Marshall Islands in the Pacific, where DHT is incorporated, and
which has a population of only just over 50,000.
Frontline said it was opposing what it called "unfair
transaction documents" which would permit rival BW Group
to establish 45 percent ownership of DHT.
"We continue to urge the Board of DHT to negotiate in good
faith with Frontline over its proposed offer, and not to
contravene their duties to DHT's shareholders," Frontline said.
After an offer from Frontline in March, DHT struck a deal
with BW Group, led by shipping tycoon Andreas Sohmen
Pao, making it the biggest shareholder in DHT with a 34.28
percent stake.
The surprise move had been expected to end Frontline's
ambitions, despite an attempt by Frontline to stop the deal in
court in the United States.
The New York County Supreme Court said on April 19 it had no
jurisdiction over DHT, and that Frontline had "failed at this
stage of the case to establish a probability of success on" its
claims that the transaction between DHT and BW Group violated
applicable law.
DHT said it expected a similar outcome from the latest legal
move.
"DHT believes that Frontline's latest complaint is similarly
without merit," the firm said in a statement on Thursday.
