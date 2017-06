AMSTERDAM Feb 28 Dutch engineering and consultancy companies DHV and Royal Haskoning, both unlisted, are set to announce a merger on Tuesday, Dutch news agency ANP reported, citing unnamed sources.

The combined group, which would compete with listed companies including Arcadis and Grontmij, would have 8,000 employees, 100 offices in 35 countries and a turnover of 700 million euros ($938 million), ANP reported. ($1 = 0.7466 euro) (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Dan Lalor)