MADRID, June 20 Spain's Dia, the
world's third-largest discount supermarkets group, said on
Friday it had reached a preliminary deal to sell its loss-making
Dia France unit to Carrefour.
The deal values Dia France, which operates more than 800
stores, at 600 million euros ($814 million) including debt, the
two companies said in separate statements.
France's Carrefour previously owned Dia but spun it off in
2011 when the company was listed on the Spanish stock exchange.
Dia has done well in its home market but faced tough going
in France, where discounters compete with hypermarkets which
have been slashing prices to lure shoppers in difficult economic
times.
In France, the market share of discounters has slipped to
12.2 percent in 2013 from a 2009 peak of 14.9 percent, according
to Kantar WorldPanel data. Dia's French market share was 1.6
percent last year.
Dia made a net loss of 18 million euros ($25 million) in
France last year and unions have voiced concern it might close
its least profitable stores, around 200 of them, putting 1,500
jobs at risk.
Carrefour said completion of the transaction was subject to
the signing of final agreements following consultations with Dia
France's employee representative bodies and to the approval of
the relevant antitrust authorities.
The purchase could raise competition issues as Dia has a
strong presence in the Paris area and in southeastern France.
Analysts also questioned the rationale for Carrefour, which
does not operate deep-discount stores, to expand into a format
which has been struggling in France.
But the retailer said the acquisition would boost its
development.
"This transaction would contribute to the growth of
Carrefour's multiformat store network in its domestic market and
would allow Carrefour to best serve its customers by offering
services tailored to the evolution of their consumption habits,"
it said in a statement.
Other French retailers Casino and Systeme U have
expressed interest in Dia's French assets in recent weeks.
($1 = 0.7366 Euros)
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; editing by Keiron Henderson)