MADRID May 19 Spain's market regulator said on
Tuesday it had suspended shares in supermarket group Dia
because of circumstances that could interfere with
normal trade.
Citi said late on Monday it would place 8.48 percent of the
group's stock. Funds Cervinia Europe and Blue Partners were
selling 55.2 million shares at a price range of 7.4 to 7.612
euros ($8.6) per share, the operation termsheet showed late
Monday.
Cervinia Europe is controlled by Groupe Arnault, the family
holding company of French luxury goods magnate Bernard Arnault.
($1 = 0.8860 euros)
