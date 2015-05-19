MADRID May 19 Spain's market regulator said on Tuesday it had suspended shares in supermarket group Dia because of circumstances that could interfere with normal trade.

Citi said late on Monday it would place 8.48 percent of the group's stock. Funds Cervinia Europe and Blue Partners were selling 55.2 million shares at a price range of 7.4 to 7.612 euros ($8.6) per share, the operation termsheet showed late Monday.

Cervinia Europe is controlled by Groupe Arnault, the family holding company of French luxury goods magnate Bernard Arnault. ($1 = 0.8860 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Inmaculada Sanz)