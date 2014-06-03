PARIS, June 3 Retailers Carrefour and
Casino made non-binding offers last week to buy DIA
France, the loss-making French division that Spanish discount
supermarket chain DIA has put up for sale, Le Figaro
daily said on Tuesday.
The two retailers have until the end of next week to make
firm offers to buy DIA France, which employs 7,500 people and
has over 800 French stores, the paper said. Spanish bank
Sabadell last month valued Dia French at around 500 million
euros ($696.1 million) including debt.
Carefour declined to comment while Casino had no immediate
comment.
A source close to the matter said Carrefour, which
previously owned Dia but spun it off in 2011 when the company
was listed on the Spanish stock exchange, was looking at DIA's
assets.
A purchase would allow the French chains to add stores but
could raise competition issues.
DIA, the world's third-largest hard-discount group after
German retailers Aldi and Lidl, has done well in its home market
but faced tough going in France, where hard discounters compete
with hypermarkets who have been sharply cutting prices to lure
shoppers in difficult economic times.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by David Holmes)