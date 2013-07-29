MADRID, July 29 Spanish retailer DIA, the world's third biggest discount grocer, on Monday posted a net profit of 49 million euros ($65.00 million) for the first half of the year, down 0.7 percent from the same period in 2012.

The adjusted net profit, which includes the sale of a Turkish business in April, was 83.6 million euros, up 15.3 percent from the first half of last year.

Dia has flourished in its recession-hit home market thanks to its cheap pricing. Sales in Spain grew 5.1 percent to 2.54 billion euros during the period. ($1 = 0.7539 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; editing by Patrick Graham)