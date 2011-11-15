(Recasts, adds share price)

* Sees 2011 sales growth up more than 3 pct

* Like-for-like French sales down 6.8 pct

* Better-than-expected Iberia results

By Sarah Morris

MADRID, Nov 15 Spanish retailer DIA , the world's no.3 discount grocer, shaved its sales forecast for 2011 on Tuesday, saying France remained a "tough" market where its sales fell nearly 7 percent.

DIA, spun off by French retailer Carrefour in July, said it aimed to close 2011 with net sales growth in local currencies of more than 3 percent, compared with its previous target of 4 percent after seeing nine-month like-for-like sales in France fall 6.8 percent.

But the supermarket group proved more resilient in crisis-hit Spain and Portugal and produced strong sales at its stores in emerging markets.

Spain, where one in five workers are unemployed and DIA makes 42.3 percent of its sales, stayed flat, while Portugal fell 2.3 percent.

Many analysts were reassured by the better-than-expected results for the Iberia division.

"Despite the challenging macro, DIA managed to expand the EBITDA margin by 80 basis points, which compares with our flat margin forecast," analyst Espirito Santo analyst Filipe Rosa said in a note to clients.

"What worried me was the French number -- it was a deceleration of the performance even compared to the previous quarter," said one London-based analyst. "Against that the emerging market performance is still fairly good."

The discounter's share price has fallen from the firm's initial trading price of 3.45 euros as investors have fretted over its exposure to deteriorating conditions in France, Spain and Portugal. The price was up 2.7 percent to 3.17 euros at 1010 GMT.

The discounter posted a 9 percent rise in earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 346.1 million euros as emerging markets -- Argentina, Brazil, Turkey and China -- showed strong net sales growth of 16.8 percent.

DIA makes about a quarter of its sales in France and another quarter in its emerging markets division: Argentina, Brazil, Turkey and China where net sales climbed 16.8 percent.

It did particularly well in Argentina where net sales rose 20.1 percent.

The Spanish brand, which trails German hard discounters Aldi and Lidl by annual sales, said overall nine-month net sales rose 1.8 percent to 7.2 billion euros.

With 6,609 stores at the end of September, DIA said it aimed to close the year with about 6,800 stores and with EBITDA at above 540 million euros ($736 million).

$1 = 0.734 Euros) (Reporting By Sarah Morris; Editing by David Holmes and Jane Merriman)