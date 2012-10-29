MADRID Oct 29 Spain's biting recession helped supermarket chain Dia almost triple its net profit in the first nine-months of this year to 99.2 million euros ($116.90 million), beating forecasts.

The discount chain made sales of 7.6 billion euros and earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 415.6 million euros.

A Reuters poll of seven analysts had forecast net profit of 86.3 million euros on sales of 7.6 billion euros and EBITDA of 412 million euros.

Dia - spun off by France's Carrefour last year - makes three-quarters of its business in Spain, France and Portugal and also has supermarkets in Argentina, Brazil, Turkey and China.

($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting By Sarah Morris)