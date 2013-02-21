MADRID Feb 21 Spain's deep recession helped
profits at discount supermarket chain Dia rise by over
55 percent in 2012 from a year earlier as adjusted core earnings
beat Reuters forecasts.
The discount chain said on Thursday net profit rose to 146.4
million euros ($195.7 million) last year from 94.4 million euros
in 2011, on sales of 10.1 billion euros, up from 9.7 billion
euros.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 609.5 million euros from 561
million euros a year earlier and beating a forecast of 602
million euros.
A Reuters poll of nine analysts had forecast net profit of
156 million euros on net sales of 10.2 billion euros.
Dia - spun off by France's Carrefour last year -
makes three-quarters of its business in Spain, France and
Portugal and also has supermarkets in Argentina, Brazil, Turkey
and China.($1 = 0.7479 euros)
(Reporting By Paul Day)