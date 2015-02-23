* Eyes higher spending by shoppers in recovering economies

* Supermarket chain plans new stores in Portugal

* Chasing more affluent customers, raising prices

* Weak Q4 sales offset by tax credits

* Strategy questioned by analysts

* Shares up 4.2 pct (Recasts, adds quotes)

By Sarah Morris and Emma Pinedo

MADRID, Feb 23 Spanish supermarket chain DIA expects shoppers in Spain and Portugal to spend more at its stores this year, it said on Monday after reporting a weak fourth-quarter performance in its core markets.

The discount grocer, which makes two thirds of its revenue in Iberia, said that tax cuts in Spain and job creation would boost spending as the economy recovers. A new management team in Portugal, meanwhile, is improving franchise relations and refurbishing stores, it added.

"People are going to have more money in their pockets," Chief Executive Ricardo Curras told reporters.

Fourth-quarter sales in DIA's home market and neighbouring Portugal fell 6.7 percent in like-for-like terms from a year ago, excluding the boost from new store openings. Full-year sales were down 5.9 pct on 2013.

DIA has managed to lift overall revenues despite two years of falling like-for-like sales in Iberia, boosted by strong growth in Argentina, Brazil and China. It has increased prices, opened new stores and swallowed up Spanish peer El Arbol's 455 stores to add market share.

It is also awaiting regulatory approval to buy the Basque chain Eroski, which has about 160 stores.

DIA added 843 new stores last year, including franchise operations, and said it would start opening new stores in Portugal this year, having closed seven last year.

Shares in DIA were up 4.2 percent at 6.47 euros by 1623 GMT.

The Spanish grocer, which thrived in the darkest periods of southern Europe's six-year economic slump thanks to low prices and cheap own-brand products, has recently introduced a gourmet range and is increasing its range of fresh foods to appeal to more affluent shoppers.

"2014 was a good year for brands and this year we are also seeing an increase in brand sales," Curras said.

However, some analysts are sceptical about the sustainability of the supermarket chain's long-term strategy.

"We view their strategy of seeking to maintain margins in the face of significant like-for-like declines in core Iberian markets and aggressive expansion and remodelling programmes as risky," William Bushby, a European credit analyst at Mitsubishi UFG, said in a note.

DIA's fourth-quarter profit jumped by 66.1 percent to 106.9 million euros ($121.3 million), helped by 380 million euros of ongoing tax credits resulting from its purchase of El Arbol.

The grocer sold its French business last year, allowing it to improve its dividend payout against 2014 results to 0.18 euros per share, up from 0.16 euros the year earlier. It also announced a 200 million euro share buyback progamme. ($1 = 0.8810 euros)

(Editing by Louise Heavens and David Goodman)