* Q1 like-for-like sales down 0.3 pct in Spain/Portugal

* Sales have declined for three years as shoppers traded up

* Shares jump more than 8 percent (Recasts on sales forecast, adds analyst call and share price)

By Emma Pinedo and Angus Berwick

MADRID, May 12 Discount supermarket group DIA expects to return to sales growth in its main Spanish market next quarter, as revamped stores and more fresh ranges help to win back shoppers prepared to spend a little more in a recovering economy.

Spain's second largest supermarket chain by sales expanded rapidly during a double-dip recession, but has since suffered around three years of falling underlying sales.

Its shares were up 8.6 percent at 5.188 euros by 1045 GMT, topping Spain's blue-chip Ibex index, after CEO Ricardo Curras kept a forecast for sales at stores open more than a year to turn positive in the second quarter.

Like-for-like sales were down 0.3 percent in the first quarter in Spain and Portugal, which provide two thirds of DIA's revenue, but that was a stronger performance than in the previous three months. DIA originally forecast a return to sales growth in both countries for the end of last year.

Revenues were hit in the first quarter by an early Easter, when Spaniards tend to spend more on luxury food, DIA said.

"One quarter does not prove that the DIA business model is fully sustainable," Barclays analysts wrote in a note, though they added it would be surprising if it didn't return to sales growth next quarter. They have an overweight/neutral rating on the stock.

Spain has been without a new government since an inconclusive election last December and is now set for a re-run at the end of June, but this impasse has yet to have a noticeable impact on consumer spending.

Across DIA, first-quarter net sales slipped 5 percent from a year earlier to 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion), in line with forecasts, after unfavourable currency swings in markets such as Brazil and Argentina.

Sales would have risen 9 percent year-on-year excluding those swings, DIA said.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization dropped 1.2 percent to 117 million euros, also broadly in line with expectations in a Reuters poll of analysts.

