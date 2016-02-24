(Adds dividend, sales forecast)
MADRID Feb 24 Spanish discount supermarket Dia
said net sales rose last year despite another slip in
its domestic and Portuguese market for a third year running as
Spaniards shop for more upmarket brands amid an economic
rebound.
Spain's second-biggest supermarket by sales said full-year
net sales totaled 8.9 billion euros ($9.8 billion), a 10 percent
rise on the year before and in line with a Reuters poll.
Net profit was 299.2 million euros, the company said in a
statement on Wednesday.
The discounter said it was aiming for average annual organic
sales growth of 7 percent, according to its new strategic plan
for 2015-2018, which it released with its results.
Spain and Portugal, which provide two thirds of Dia's
revenue, saw slightly better like-for-like sales from a year
earlier, although they remained negative, offsetting growth in
emerging markets.
The company said it would increase its gross dividend to 0.2
euros per share.
($1 = 0.9083 euros)
(Reporting by Angus Berwick and Emma Pinedo; Editing by Paul
Day)