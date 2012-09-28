MADRID, Sept 28 Spanish discount supermarket
chain Dia is to acquire the Spanish and Portuguese
arms of insolvent German drugstore chain Schlecker, it said on
Friday, to diversify its product range and expand its presence
in the two countries.
Dia has agreed to pay 70.5 million euros ($90.6 million) for
Schlecker's 1,127 stores and three distribution centres in Spain
and 41 stores and one distribution centre in Portugal. Schlecker
filed for insolvency in January.
The German company reported net sales of 318 million euros
on the Iberian peninsula in 2011.
DIA, the world's third-biggest discount grocer, saw profits
grow seven-fold in the first half of this year as consumers
hunted for bargains in a country where one in four are
unemployed.
The acquisition is expected to be completed by April next
year, Dia said.
"This seems like an interesting operation which will
increase Dia's presence in Spain at an interesting price,"
Banesto bank said in an investment note, though added it lacked
details such as the likely cost of rebranding Schekler's stores.
($1=0.7775 euros)
(Reporting By Paul Day; Editing by Greg Mahlich)