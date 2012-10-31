(Adds detail)
MADRID Oct 31 Spanish discount supermarket
chain Dia reduced its target for 2012 store openings
on Wednesday despite announcing that it expects higher sales
than previously forecast.
Dia, which on Monday reported a trebling of its nine-month
profit, said that it aims to open between 225 and 275 new
outlets in 2012, down from its original target of 425 to 475.
The group, spun off from France's Carrefour last
year, has defied Spain's second recession in three years with
low prices to attract cash-strapped consumers in its home market
and neighbouring Portugal, while expanding in emerging markets
such as China, Turkey and Brazil.
Dia expects its own-brand gross sales to grow by between 5.5
percent and 6.5 percent this year, up from a previous forecast
of 4 percent to 6 percent, the company said in an investors' day
presentation to the stock market regulator.
Dia also raised its full-year forecast for earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to between 595
million euros ($772 million) and 600 million euros, compared
with its previous estimate of 590 million euros.
($1 = 0.7705 euros)
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, Writing by Clare Kane; Editing by
David Goodman)