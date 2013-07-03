MADRID, July 3 Spanish supermarket group DIA will book a 48 million-euro ($62 million) net profit from the sale of its Turkish business to Yildiz Holding and one of its subsidiaries, retailer SOK Marketler, the company said on Wednesday.

DIA had a 60 percent stake in the Turkish chain while the rest was owned by Sabanci Holding, which also sold its shares.

Yildiz paid 136.5 million euros for the whole business. ($1 = 0.7709 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)