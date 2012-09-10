* Half of some ethnic groups will get diabetes by age 80
* Key factors are urban living, obesity, lack of exercise
* Findings also seen as warning for developing regions
* Diabetes can lead to heart and kidney problems, blindness
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Sept 10 Half of all people of South
Asian, African and African Caribbean descent living in Britain
will develop diabetes by age 80, scientists said on Monday in
research which also points to an alarming future for rates of
the disease in Africa and Asia.
In the first study to reveal the extent of ethnic
differences in the risk of developing type 2 diabetes,
researchers said it seems a "Westernised" lifestyle of urban
living with a poor diet and a lack of exercise could prove
"toxic" for many British blacks and Asians.
The study, which tracked 5,000 Londoners for more than 20
years, found that by age 80, twice as many South Asian, African
and African Caribbean men and women had developed diabetes
compared with Europeans of the same age.
This means that approximately half of all South Asians,
Africans and African Caribbeans in Britain will develop the
disease by age 80 compared with only one in five of European
descent, the researchers said.
"I think people underestimate the size of the problem," said
Mike Knapton of the British Heart Foundation (BHF), who was not
involved in the study but commented on it at a briefing in
London. "This is a huge number of people...and it causes a
significant problem both for the individuals themselves and for
the health service."
Type 2 diabetes is a long-term condition characterised by
insulin resistance that affects around 2.9 million people in
Britain and, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO),
more than 310 million people worldwide.
In the UK, an estimated 11.9 billion pounds ($19.1 billion)
a year is spent on treating diabetes and its complications which
include heart attacks, strokes and kidney disease and blindness.
Health experts have known for some time that people of South
Asian, African and African Caribbean descent in Britain are at
higher risk of becoming diabetic in mid-life, but they were not
clear why, or whether the extra risk continues as people age.
URBAN ENVIRONMENT IS "TOXIC"
For the study, published in the journal Diabetes Care,
researchers led by Nish Chaturvedi at Imperial College London
looked at people aged between 40 and 69 who did not have type 2
diabetes, and from 1988 recorded those who developed the
disease.
The team found that while Africans, African Caribbeans and
Europeans tend to be diagnosed at around the same age of 66-67
years, South Asian men were five years younger on average when
diabetes was diagnosed, meaning they are at even greater risk of
complications.
The study also found that people who have increased
resistance to the effects of insulin, as well as those who carry
fat around the middle of the body when they are middle-aged, are
at higher risk of developing the disease.
The researchers said their findings suggested the higher
rate of diabetes in some South Asian and African Caribbean women
is due to greater rates of obesity and higher resistance to
insulin, which helps the body process sugar.
Chaturvedi said diets rich in high-calorie foods, combined
with lifestyles which include little physical exercise, were the
main factor behind the increased rates. "The urban environment
is a toxic environment," she told the briefing.
Therese Tillin, also from Imperial, said the findings
highlighted "astonishingly high risk of diabetes in middle-aged
people in our ethnic minorities" and should serve as an early
warning for countries in Asia, Africa and the Caribbean for what
might come as populations adopt Westernised, urban lifestyles.
A WHO report in May showed rates of chronic diseases like
diabetes and heart disease are already rising fast in poorer
regions such as Asia and Africa as lifestyles and diets change.
