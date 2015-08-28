Aug 28 A class of diabetes drugs that include
Merck & Co Inc's Januvia have been linked with severe
joint pain, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on
Friday.
The FDA said it had identified 33 cases of severe joint pain
in patients taking a class of drugs known as DPP-4 inhibitors
between Oct. 16, 2006, when the first one was approved, through
Dec. 31, 2013.
The most frequent number of cases, 28, occurred with
Januvia, known generically as sitagliptin. Five cases were
reported with AstraZeneca Plc's Onglyza (saxagliptin) two
with Boehringer Ingelheim's Tradjenta (linagliptin) and one
with Takeda Pharmaceutical's Nesina (alogliptin).
The FDA said that in 20 of the cases the DPP-4 inhibitor was
suspected as a cause of the pain and was discontinued within a
month after the onset of symptoms. In eight of the remaining 13
cases, a period of 44 days to a year elapsed between the onset
of symptoms and discontinuation of the drug.
The drugs are used to lower blood sugar in adults with type
2 diabetes. The FDA said patients should not stop taking their
drugs but should contact their doctor if they experience severe
and persistent joint pain.
