Aug 28 A class of diabetes drugs that include
Merck & Co Inc's Januvia has been linked with severe
joint pain, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on
Friday.
The FDA said it had identified 33 cases of severe joint pain
in patients taking a class of drugs known as DPP-4 inhibitors
between Oct. 16, 2006, when the first one was approved, through
Dec. 31, 2013.
The most frequent number of cases, 28, occurred with
Januvia, known generically as sitagliptin. Five cases were
reported with AstraZeneca Plc's Onglyza (saxagliptin),
two with Boehringer Ingelheim's Tradjenta (linagliptin), and one
with Takeda Pharmaceutical's Nesina (alogliptin).
A spokesman for Merck, Steven Cragle, said the reason the
number of cases was higher with Januvia is that it was the first
to market and is the most widely prescribed, accounting for
about 80 percent of DPP-4 prescriptions in the United States.
"Merck takes all safety information seriously and we worked
closely with the FDA on this request," Cragle said. "We are
confident in the safety profile of sitagliptin."
Boehringer Ingelheim spokeswoman Emily Geary said clinical
trials of Tradjenta "do not show an imbalance between
linagliptin and placebo in musculoskeletal and connective tissue
disorders or, more specifically, in joint disorders."
A spokesman for AstraZeneca, Andrew Davis, said the company
"works with health authorities and scientific experts to help
ensure patients and physicians have a clear understanding of the
risk benefit profile of our medications."
A spokesman for Takeda did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The FDA said that in 20 of the cases the DPP-4 inhibitor was
suspected as a cause of the pain and was discontinued within a
month after the onset of symptoms. In eight of the remaining 13
cases, a period of 44 days to a year elapsed between the onset
of symptoms and discontinuation of the drug.
The drugs are used to lower blood sugar in adults with type
2 diabetes. The FDA said patients should not stop taking their
drugs but should contact their doctor if they experience severe
and persistent joint pain.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; editing by Andrew Hay
and Dan Grebler)